L'Oreal Paris

Infallible Lacquer Eyeliner In Blackest Black

$9.87

Longwear Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner 24HR glides on smoothly for precise lines and designs. Create sophisticated and long lasting eye looks with smooth gliding brush and gel pot liner. This gel formula keeps a unique lacquer finish that will last all day and night. • High-shine lacquer shine finish • Gel formula for smooth application • 24HR long wear • Flawless, fade-free wear Apply along lash line starting from inner corner of eye working outwards. Eye cosmetics in a scratched, infected or irritated eye and scratches from cosmetic eye applicators can lead to eye damage, and in extreme cases, even blindness. If your eye is scratched, stop using all eye cosmetics and go to an ophthalmologist immediately. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Brand Story By L'Oreal Paris