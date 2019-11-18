L'Oreal Paris

L’oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer Waterproof Full Coverage – 0.33 Fl Oz

Dont stop asking for more. Experience full-on coverage and full-face wear for up to 24 hours. Our most pigmented formula ever in our largest concealer shade range ever - Full Wear Concealer gives full coverage with a flawless matte finish. Conceals imperfections while doubling as a contour/highlight product. Shape the face by applying one shade darker to contour and one shade lighter to highlight and blend! Our extra large applicator provides maximum coverage in one stroke to cover under-eye circles, acne scars, and discoloration. Our waterproof, non-greasy formula wont transfer, fade, or flake so your full coverage look is locked in all day. The creamy texture is non-greasy and easy to apply - a little goes a long way! Available in 25 shades for every skin tone.Apply concealer directly on to imperfections and blend with finger, a brush or blender. Pro Tip: To best conceal dark circles, apply in a triangle under each eye and blend.