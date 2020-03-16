L'Oreal Paris

L’oreal Paris Feria Absolute Platinum Advanced Lightening System With Anti-brass Conditioner

With L'Oreal Feria, what you see is the shimmer. Multi-Faceted shimmering color with 3X highlights delivers intensified, brilliant results. Inspired by fashion, Feria offers a twist on the traditional and gives edgy hair color - from bright red, platinum blonde, rose gold, metallic brown, to blue black hair color, these hair dye kits will transform your hair. Feria's prismatic color spectrum is custom-blended by L'Oreal master colorists for bold, head-turning shades – no appointment necessary. The Power Shimmer Conditioner seals and smooths. Won't wreck or ravage hair.Always refer to insert inside product for detailed application instructions.Important: Haircolor and bleaches contain ingredients which may cause allergic and/or other types of reactions. A skin allergy test is required 48 hours before each use of a haircolor product. Bleaches contain persulfates. Bleaches and high-lift haircolor shades cannot be used on relaxed hair; for other haircolor shades, wait at least 14 days after bleaching, relaxing or perming before coloring. This is a safety summary. Read all product labeling and instructions completely prior to use.