L'Oreal Paris

Everstrong Thickening Sulfate Free Shampoo (pack Of 2)

$13.44

Sulfate-Free Thickening Conditioner: Promote thicker-looking hair with this strengthening anti-breakage conditioner for thin fragile hair prone to breakage; This formula is sulfate-free, salt-free, and surfactant-free Fortify Thin Hair: Sulfate Free Formula with Rosemary Extract, EverStrong Thickening shampoo and conditioner inject strength into thin hair, and are safe for use on color-treated hair The EverStrong Thickening System: For best results, use EverStrong Thickening shampoo and conditioner in tandem, for a nourishing hair care system that fortifies thin, fragile hair Why Sulfate Free: Sulfates are cleansing agents that help breakdown oil, dirt, and build up on the scalp and hair; But some sulfates can be harsh and stripping; Our sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners are non-stripping and made for color-treated hair Complete The Look: Try with EverStrong Break Proof Lotion for split-end repair, and defense against UV and heat damage L’Oral Paris EverStrong Thickening sulfate free conditioner hydrates and fortifies fine hair for thicker looking hair after the 1st wash. The system injects strength, reinforcing hair to be 15X stronger*. Strengthening Rosemary leaf leaves thin hair looking full and healthy. Our formulas are especially gentle on color treated hair. There are no harsh sulfates, salts or surfactants that can strip, dull and damage hair. Experience a purely sensorial lush, luxurious lather and a fresh aromatic fragrance that conditions. • Fortifies Thin Hair • Sulfate Free • Anti-Breakage • Rosemary Leaf *System of shampoo, conditioner, and treatment vs. non-conditioning shampoo Apply to wet hair and massage gently into a thick lather. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with EverStrong Thickening conditioner.