L'Oreal Paris

L’oreal Paris Elvive Hyaluron Plump Moisture Plump Hair Serum For Dehydrated, Dry Hair With Hyaluronic Acid Care Complex, Paraben-free, 4.4 Fl Oz

$6.99 $5.99

Buy Now Review It

Moisture Boost Hair Serum: Hyaluron Plump Moisture Plump Serum daily leave in hair treatment replumps and reshapes dry, dehydrated hair for up to 72H, without weigh down, when used with Hyaluron Plump Hair Care system. Hair looks and feels full and bouncy Hair Products Inspired by Skincare: This dry hair treatment is infused with 2 percent Hyaluronic Care Complex for 2x hydration and replenished moisture. From the number 1 skincare brand. Freshly scented with berries, cherry blossom, vanilla and sandalwood Hydrating Routine for Dry and Dehydrated Hair: Gently cleanse with paraben-free Elvive Shampoo, prime with Flash Hydration Wonder Water, then apply hair conditioner to detangle and moisturize. Finish with Replumping Serum to revitalize hair Custom Hair Care Solutions for All Hair Types: From expertly formulated hair treatments, masks and serums to nourishing leave-in conditioners and frizz-defying shampoo and conditioner, we've got what you need L'Oreal Paris Innovation: We are a total beauty care company that combines the latest in technology with the highest in quality for the ultimate in hair color, hair care, hair style, skin care and cosmetics Elvive Hyaluron + Plump paraben-free hydrating formulas help achieve shinier, free-flowing strands for dry, dehydrated hair without weigh down. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, Elvive Hyaluron + Plump regimen, inspired by skincare, helps hair fibers retain long-lasting moisture. Hydrating Shampoo gently cleanses and instantly hydrates while the Hydrating Conditioner instantly detangles and moisturizes dry hair. The Wonder Water provides flash hydration for soft, weightless hair, and the replumping serum, with 2 percent Hyaluronic Care Complex, serves as a daily moisturizing leave-in, giving a full boost of moisture to dry hair and leaving hair bouncier and shinier.