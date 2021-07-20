L'Oreal Paris

Elvive Extraordinary Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner

$4.99

L’Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Rapid Reviver deep conditioner provides 2X more nourishment than any leading conditioner Need More than a Regular Conditioner -Elvive Extraordinary Oil Rapid Reviver is formulated with 20 percent Conditioning Serum with camellia and sunflower oils to rapidly revive dry hair L’Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Rapid Reviver hydrates each hair strand, for silkier softer looking hair Use after the L’Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil shampoo - Follow with the Extraordinary Oil treatment, for 10X more nourished hair Deep hair conditioning treatment formulated for dry hair plus lightweight, hydrating and moisturizing The L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Rapid Reviver deep conditioner provides 2X more nourishment than a leading conditioner while deeply moisturizing the hair. Our rich reviving formula with 20% conditioning serum and camellia + sunflower oil help hydrate each strand, for silkier softer hair. For best results, use after the L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil shampoo. Follow with the Extraordinary Oil treatment, for 10X more nourished hair.