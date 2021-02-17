L'Oreal Paris

Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water 8 Second Hair Treatment 200ml

C$17.50

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Transform your mane with L'Oréal Paris’ Wonder Water that gets to work in just eight short seconds. A powerful way to revolutionise your hair care routine, the treatment adds silky softness before finishing off with a reflective glass-like shine. Simply rinse out just like a lightweight conditioner and reap the incredibly smooth results. Formulated using Lamellar Water Technology, the treatment harnesses the goodness of amino acids and moisturising agents to really lock in essential hydration. It's able to effectively target signs of damage by smoothing the surface of your hair as it fills any gaps between fibres. This makes it ideal for anyone suffering from dryness, helping to disguise areas of damage to create a healthier-looking sheen. The Wonder Water combats frizz while maintaining a watery, weightless consistency, never making you compromise on natural movement and bounce, even when it comes to incredibly fine strands. Suitable for colour treated hair. Free from silicones.