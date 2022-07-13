L'Oreal Paris

Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water

Try Elvive 8 second wonder water by L'Oreal Paris, This rinse out lamellar moisturizing hair treatment transforms hair in 8 seconds for silkier, shinier, healthier looking hair Breakthrough hair treatment that visibly transforms hair from the first use, 1 Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water sold every minute Silicone-free and paraben-free Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water, Moisturizing agents and amino acid target damaged areas of hair, forming thin layers called lamellas to smooth hair's surface with no weigh-down Breakthrough lamellar water technology, 8 seconds to silkier, shinier, healthier looking hair with a totally weightless feel unlike anything else in hair care; Safe to use on color-treated hair Use 2-3 times per week on wet hair after shampoo, 1 dose for fine to medium textured hair, 2-3 doses for thick to curly textured hair, add 1 more dose if you have long hair; Apply only to lengths, avoiding the scalp Wonder water lamellar technology is 8 seconds to silkier, shinier, healthier looking hair. A new generation of premium treatment; with its liquid form, wonder water stands out from conventional rinse-outs. Upon contact with wet hair, It works in 8 seconds to visibly transform hair from the 1st use.