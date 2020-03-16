L'Oreal Paris

L’oréal Paris Colorista Bleach Highlights

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Bleached hair means lighter hair. The best bleach for hair styles, Colorista hair bleach lets you lighten all over, get gorgeous highlights, or create the ombre hair perfect for customizing your look. This bleach acts as a hair lightener to let those Colorista shades pop! Once your strands are lightened, play your way with Colorista Semi-Permanent Color!Choose your look and lighten where you want your Colorista Semi Permanent to be the most visible. Always refer to instruction sheet inside each individual product.Caution: this product contains ingredients which may cause skin irritation on certain individuals and a preliminary test according to accompanying directions should first be made. This product must not be used for dyeing the eyelashes or eyebrows; to do so may cause blindness. Perform a skin allergy test 48 hours before each application of anti-brass conditioner (see the insert). Remember to buy your product 2 days ahead of time. Do not use on sensitive or irritated scalps.