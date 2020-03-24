Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
L'Oréal
L’oreal Casting Creme Gloss Semi Permanent Hair Dye
£7.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Casting Creme Gloss Semi Permanent Hair Dye
Need a few alternatives?
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner
£15.50
£10.66
from
House of Beauty
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-in Conditioner
£12.49
from
Amazon
BUY
More from L’Oréal
L'Oréal
Magic Retouch Precision Instant Grey Concealer Brush
£8.99
from
Boots
BUY
L'Oréal
L'oreal Infallible 24hr Eyeshadow 0.12 Oz.
£5.60
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Oréal
Colour Riche Eyeshadow La Palette Nude Rose
£7.49
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Oréal
Supreme Hold Hairspray
£2.60
from
Boots
BUY
More from Hair Care
dpHUE
Root Touch-up Kit
C$43.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Rita Hazan
Root Concealer
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Oribe
Airbrush Root Touch-up Spray
C$35.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
Rita Hazan
Root Concealer Touch Up Stick
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted