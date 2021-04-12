L'Oreal Paris

About This Product ITEM #071249404324 Open your eyes to Bambi Eye Mascara from L'Oreal Paris and experience volumized, elongated lashes for wide-eyed effect. This mascara provides instant eye-opening defined volume with a wide-eyed brush to fit eye shape and coat every lash. This wide-eye brush has a mix of long and short bristles to provide lash by lash separation, definition and length. Bambi Eye's black velvety formula goes on easily and evenly for smooth, elongated lashes. 90% of women agreen they saw no clumps upon application.