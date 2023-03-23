Lush

Lord Of Misrule

$55.00

At Lush

Lord Of Misrule has delighted Lush fans for years in fizzing and foaming forms, but now you can take his uniquely sweet and spicy scent with you wherever you go. A musky patchouli note opens this unusual fragrance, with sweet and creamy vanilla absolute tempering the herbal aroma and mellowing things down. A final dash of stimulating pepper joins the party to add a little kick and give the proceedings a touch of energy. Turn the world on its head and indulge in the unearthly delights of our favorite Lord. Our recyclable glass bottles are made from up to 10% recycled materials. Benefits Spicy black pepper gives it a kick Patchouli oil is earthy and distinct Creamy vanilla adds a sweet touch Scent Earthy | Spicy Vegan Made in United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland