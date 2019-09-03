Lord Jones

Lord Jones Royal Oil

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lord Jones

1 Product - 2 Ingredients - Endless Uses Our Royal Oil is a multi-purpose CBD oil that can be used as a tincture, a topical or a beverage booster. With just two essential ingredients - broad spectrum CBD oil suspended in pure grape seed oil - we crafted our Royal Oil to appeal to the CBD purist who is looking for the ultimate all-purpose supplement, free of flavorings, colorings and additives. Because Royal Oil contains no flavorings, it retains the original aroma of the cannabis plant. 1000mg of CBD per bottle.