Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
ASOS DESIGN
Lora Square Toe Ballet Flats
$29.00
$21.75
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Lora square toe ballet flats in silver
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Renew Sport Sandal
BUY
£71.00
Everlane
ASOS DESIGN
Lora Square Toe Ballet Flats
BUY
$21.75
$29.00
ASOS
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Glove
BUY
$115.00
Everlane
Schutz
Arissa Square Toe Ballet Flat
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Lolly Mary Jane Ballet Flats
BUY
$19.50
$26.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Giana Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots
BUY
$28.80
$36.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
High Rise Stretch Straight-leg Jeans
BUY
$30.60
$51.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Bridget Jacquard Puff Sleeve Wedding Dress With Cut Out
BUY
£120.00
ASOS
More from Flats
Everlane
The Renew Sport Sandal
BUY
£71.00
Everlane
ASOS DESIGN
Lora Square Toe Ballet Flats
BUY
$21.75
$29.00
ASOS
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Glove
BUY
$115.00
Everlane
Schutz
Arissa Square Toe Ballet Flat
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted