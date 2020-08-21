Tortware

Lora Clip

At Tortware

Meet the LORA clip. A red/pink marble and mint marble stripe hair claw with strong grip, making it suitable for all hair types. Product details: sold individually eco-resin material clip length approx. 9cm Find out more about our shipping and returns. Note to buyer Due to the hand-poured resin, all clip patterns are unique and therefore may not look exactly like the image shown or each other. They’re sisters, not twins. To prevent metals from discolouring and rusting, keep items away from water and fragrance. Please also keep all products out of direct sunlight/heat as this may cause the adhesive to come undone. We cannot be responsible for products damaged as a result of the above. Each product comes in a branded pouch.