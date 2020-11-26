Evermade

Loosey Goosey Wattle

£35.00

Liv Lee is an Australian-based artist whose signature style features wonky interpretations of plants, fruit and animals that inspire happiness and evoke nostalgia. Through her loosey-goosey style, she aims to show the beauty in the perfectly imperfect. Working mostly with gouache, Liv draws inspiration from the labyrinth-like backyard garden of her childhood and the almost always sunny Australian lifestyle. Printed using an archival Giclée method on 240 gsm matt paper. Available in sizes: A3, A2 & A1 Framing options available in Solid Oak, Black and White. Glazed with a crystal clear shatter resistant acrylic (PMMA) for safety.