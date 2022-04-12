Laura Mercier

Loose Setting Powder

Get the natural look with the help of Laura Mercier Invisible Loose Setting Powder. This setting powder works to set make-up for prolonged wear and works with all skin tones. This setting powder helps keep your make-up looking fresh, shine free and pretty for the entire day. Formulated with micro-refined silica, this product is finely milled, giving it a feather-light texture that does not settle into the pores or fine lines. It works to subtly blur the appearance of fine lines and imperfections, and never appears cakey. Only a small amount of Laura Mercier Invisible Loose Setting Powder is required for best results. A light sweeping motion is recommended for application. Three Shades for Virtually All Skintones: • Translucent: Perfect for fair to medium skin tones. • Translucent Honey *NEW SHADE*: Sets medium skin tones with olive and golden undertones. • Translucent Medium Deep: Ideal for medium-deep to deep skin tones. Key Benefits Helps provide a natural, shine-free finish Does not settle into fine lines or pores and does not cake Helps blur appearance of fine lines and imperfections Works with all skin tones Dermatologically tested SKU# UK113873207