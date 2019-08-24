Search
Loose Glitter Item No. loose-glitter Product description Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Glitter is an ultra-reflective metallic cosmetic glitter for face, body and hair and is available in 8 different shades. Use with Glitter Adhesive as a base to set your sparkling look. High-level sparkle for face, body and hair Light reflecting with a multidimensional effect Lightweight fine particles Buildable intensity Dermatologist tested Non-irritating to the skin and paraben-free Vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free
