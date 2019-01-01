Skip navigation!
J.Crew
Loopy Stitch Oversized Cable-knit Scarf
$59.50
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
As cozy as a scarf can get, this features a rich texture and oversized cut making it the one you'll reach for all season long. Tip: It's a seriously amazing gift, too.
Featured in 1 story
30 Great Gifts To Grab While They're On Sale
by
Ray Lowe
