Loop

Quiet Ear Plugs For Noise Reduction

NOISE REDUCTION - Loop Quiet earplugs are reusable and durable hearing protection, made from soft silicone. They reduce most noise and help you to get in your bubble. They have a noise reduction rating (SNR) of 27 decibels, NRR of 14 and come in 6 stylish colors. OPTIMAL COMFORT - These noise reducing earplugs come in 4 different sizes, so you can always find the perfect fit. The iconic round shape of Loop Quiet sits perfectly in your ears, making it a fashionable accessory that protects your hearing. MULTI-PURPOSE - Loop Quiet are versatile earplugs that offer protection from loud noises and background noise in many situations. They are great for sleeping and can help you to focus or to concentrate while studying, working or reading. And of course, they are a must have while traveling or commuting. EASY TO USE - These earplugs are easy to insert and when you wear them correctly, they don't stick out of your ears. They come in 4 sizes (XS - L), if your ears hurt, it is best to take a smaller size. If the earplugs do not reduce sound sufficiently or fall out, it is best to try on a size larger. IN THE BOX - In Loop Quiet's eco-friendly packaging, there is 1 set of Loop Quiet earplugs, 4 sizes of soft silicone ear tips (XS-L) and 1 handy carry case. Our earplugs are reusable and washable, providing a sustainable solution to disposable plugs.