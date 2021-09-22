Entireworld

Loop Back Sweatshorts

$68.00 $34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Entireworld

Cozy, comfy, sweatshorts but not in a thick, fleece-y way. Airy and light and easy feeling. Fabric: Super soft, lightweight Japanese loop back French terry with a wee bit of recycled polyester to help with shrinkage and give the color a vintage vibe. Loop back French Terry is a year-round sweatshirt weight; ours is developed to have a soft hand and easy drape to it. Fit: High on your waist with a slight billow at the legs. You and your bottom are floating, giddily, underneath, liberated from the confines of structure.