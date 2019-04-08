Looney Tunes All-over T-shirt
$19.99$12.99
Add a fun, throwback look to your outfit with this all-over print on a very comfortable officially licensed Looney Tunes t-shirt for juniors. Relive your youth with your favorite cartoon from when you were a kid. Juniors Looney Tunes All-Over T-Shirt White Tweety Sylvester Daffy Classic., Graphic print of Tweety Bird, Sylvester and Daffy Duck all-over front and back., Crew-neck, short sleeve., High-Low curved bottom hem, relaxed fit., 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester. Soft and Lightweight fabric., Officially licensed Warner Bros. t-shirt. , Juniors sizing, Runs smaller than women's regular sizing. Approximate measurements laid flat (inches)- , Across chest (underarm to underarm)- X-Small _ 17", Small _ 17.5", Medium _ 17.5", Large _ 18.5"., Length (from back of neck)- X-Small _ 23", Small _ 24.5", Medium _ 25", Large _ 25".