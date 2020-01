Raey

Loon Wide-leg Jeans

£165.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Raey's wide-leg Loon jeans are an understated refinement of a 1990s nostalgia-inspired silhouette. They're crafted from cotton-denim that's sufficiently heavy to hold the shape without feeling stiff and considered elements include the flattering V-shaped back yoke and frayed hems. Tuck in a loose T-shirt to play up the proportions.