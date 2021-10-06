Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic Advent Calendar

C$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

THE LOOKFANTASTIC ADVENT CALENDAR IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER… 2021 is the year for YOU! And to help you on your journey to complete skincare bliss and ultimate makeup mastery this Christmas, we’ve got 25 incredible products for you to try, from skincare saviours to haircare and beauty must-haves. With an amazing worth value of over $630, you can get your hands on the LOOKFANTASTIC Advent Calendar today for just $145! That’s a HUGE saving of over $487! Our Advent Calendar has sold out for 6 years in a row, so be sure to pre-order now so that you don’t miss out! ***SPOILER ALERT*** Here's 5 of the products inside... ESPA Active Nutrient Clean & Green Detox Night Mask - Worth $69.13 Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate - Worth $31.21 Aveda Botanical Repair Treatment - Worth $15 NARS Blush (Shade Orgasm) - Worth $20 Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser - Worth $14.87