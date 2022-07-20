SPANX

Look At Me Now High Waist Seamless Legging Black

$129.95

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Fabrication: 93% Nylon, 7% Elastane Care and Use Instructions: Machine Wash Cold, Gentle Cycle. Inside Out. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble Dry Low. Do not iron Look At Me Now leggings just raised the bar for high-waisted leggings! Our high-waistband hits just below your bust for 360 of tummy taming control. With comfortable stretch and seamless design, youll live in these leggings. Put them on and experience your oooo-ahh moment! DETAILS The Slim is Built In high-waistband smoothes stomach Center-seam freeno more camel toe!/ Comfortable, seamless shaping firms all around Matte yarn features a twill knit construction for a spectacular feel & fit Designed to hit just below bust for great coverage and no muffin top! Product code 781879780