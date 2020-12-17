United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
AllModern
Loni Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench
$216.00
At AllModern
Okay, so we love benches. We love hidden storage that lets us maximize a space. Put them both together? You get this storage bench and, yep, we're completely obsessed. This piece is crafted with a solid birch wood frame, and features 100% linen upholstery for a little padding while you sit. It's clean-lined silhouette, welting detail, and button tufting offer up some mid-century vibes. And since the seat flips up to reveal a hidden storage compartment, keeping clutter out of sight is that. easy.