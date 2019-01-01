Chanel

Longwear Nail Colour In Ballerina

C$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Holt Renfrew

Quantity 1 1 2 3 1 2 3 Added to Your Shopping Bag Add to bag Share Ship to you In Stock Pick up In-Store Select Store VIEW INVENTORY IN ALL STORES Back Enter a Town, City or Zip Code: Search Previous Next - from stores found Hours pick up at this store LE VERNIS by CHANEL: long-wear application. An embellishing and protective nail polish designed to make vibrant colours dazzle. Long-wearing, extra-fine and ultra-shiny, each coat offers an absolutely even and lacquered result.After washing your hands, file your nails and remove particles with a small kabuki brush. Wipe nails clean with a cloth. Apply the BODY EXCELLENCE hand cream. Push back cuticles at the base and sides of the nail with an orange stick, then remove oil from the nail surface using a cotton pad moistened with nail polish remover. Apply a thin layer of LA BASE. Then apply a first layer of LE VERNIS, followed by a second coat - as thick as the first - for more coverage. 13 ml