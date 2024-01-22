Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Julep
Longwear Eyeliner Pencil
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Sephora
12h Coloful Contour Eye Pencil
BUY
£7.15
£8.99
Sephora
L'Oreal Paris
Gel Eyeliner
BUY
£5.99
Amazon
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil
BUY
£20.00
Sephora
Trish McEvoy
Intense Gel Eyeliner Pencil
BUY
$32.00
Nordstom
More from Julep
Julep
Eyeshadow 101 Crème To Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow
BUY
$15.00
$18.00
Amazon
Julep
Skip The Brush Crème-to-powder Blush Stick
BUY
$14.00
Kohl's
Julep
Julep Stars Of The Show Multi Category Kit
BUY
$28.00
Target
Julep
Boost Your Radiance 24/7 Hydrating Lip Treatment
BUY
$12.00
Julep
More from Makeup
Lip Smacker
Lippy Pal Lip Balm, Unicorn Magic
BUY
$4.99
$5.50
Amazon
NARS
Light Reflecting Setting Powder Lunar New Year Set
BUY
$42.00
Sephora
The Creme Shop
Hello Kitty Kawaii Kiss Moisturizing Lip Oil
BUY
$19.00
The Crème Shop
Kosas
Air Brow Fluff & Hold Treatment Gel
BUY
$38.00
Mecca
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted