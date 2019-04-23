Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Adam Lippes
Longsleeve V Neck Pima Cotton T Shirt
$105.00
$31.50
Buy Now
Review It
At 11 Honore
New York based designer Adam Lippes elevates his most basic pieces, like this longsleeve v-neck t-shirt, with special touches and attention to material. Made from Peruvian pima-cotton, it truly is the softest tee you will ever own.
Featured in 1 story
The Brands That Changed Plus-Size Fashion In 2017
by
Brianne Huntsman
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Warm Essentials by Cuddl Duds
Smooth Stretch Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Thermal Tee
$15.29
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
lululemon
Flip Your Dog Long Sleeve
$68.00
from
lululemon
BUY
DETAILS
Serena Williams
Weekend Cropped Sweatshirt
$60.00
from
Serena Williams
BUY
DETAILS
LC Lauren Conrad
Top
$40.00
$29.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Adam Lippes
DETAILS
Adam Lippes
Merino Wool Checkerboard Sweater
£528.51
from
Adam Lippes
BUY
DETAILS
Adam Lippes
Merino Wool Checkerboard Sweater
$690.00
from
Adam Lippes
BUY
DETAILS
Adam Lippes
Printed Hammered Silk Rouched Sleeve Dress
$1250.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Adam Lippes
Wide Leg Corduroy Silk Trousers
£867.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Staats Ballett
"independence Rock" Cap Sleeve T-shirt
$95.00
from
Staats Ballett
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Off Shoulder Swing Top
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Back Beat Rags
Sky Hemp Inside Out Crop Tee
$43.00
$32.35
from
Back Beat Rags
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Scoop Neck Knit Top
$62.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Can’t Keep Her Crystal Durag In Stock
More and more we are looking to our phones to scope out the latest products, brands, and designers on Instagram. In the case of Cheyenne Kimora, the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Prada Is The Latest Fashion House To Go Fur-Free
As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ozwald Boateng’s New York Show Will Honor the Harlem Renaissance
Ozwald Boateng, the youngest Black designer to open a business on London’s Savile Row in 1995, is bringing his talents to New York City. For the first
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted