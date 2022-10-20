Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Zella
Longline Water Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket
$169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
FP Movement
Hit The Slopes Printed Fleece Jacket
BUY
$168.00
Free People
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$268.00
J.Crew
RE/DONE
70s Knot Utility Denim Jacket
BUY
$450.00
Farfetch
More from Zella
Zella
Luxe Half-zip Pullover
BUY
$79.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Luxe Wide Leg Pocket Pants
BUY
$79.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Longline Water Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket
BUY
$169.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Live In Meet 'n' Greet Ribbed Crop Tank Top
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
More from Outerwear
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
FP Movement
Hit The Slopes Printed Fleece Jacket
BUY
$168.00
Free People
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$268.00
J.Crew
RE/DONE
70s Knot Utility Denim Jacket
BUY
$450.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted