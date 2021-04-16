United States
Z By Zella
Longline Sports Bra
$18.97$10.67
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details A longline sports bra in comfortable, moisture-wicking fabric keeps you looking and feeling great through every pose. - Scoop neck - Fixed straps - Racerback - Printed - Pull-on style - Lined - Approx. 13" length (Size S) - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 88% polyester, 12% spandex Materials 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex Care Machine wash cold