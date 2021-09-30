Maeve

Longline Eyelash Cardigan

Style No. 4114086690016; Color Code: 011 About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. 55% cotton, 40% modal, 5% silk Button front Hand wash Imported