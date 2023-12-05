Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Collusion
Longline Distressed Faux Leather Biker Jacket
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Jordan Faux Leather Fitted Racer Moto Jacket
BUY
$79.00
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Maeve
Cropped Colorblock Biker Jacket
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Free People
Hidden Hills Maxi Kimono
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Madewell
The Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket
BUY
$525.00
Madewell
More from Collusion
Collusion
Collusion Baggy Tailored Pants
BUY
$47.99
ASOS
Collusion
Cargo Sweatpants
BUY
$21.58
$42.99
ASOS
Collusion
X013 High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$68.99
ASOS
Collusion
Gathered Cami Midi Dress
BUY
$46.00
$56.99
ASOS
More from Outerwear
Urban Outfitters
Jordan Faux Leather Fitted Racer Moto Jacket
BUY
$79.00
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Maeve
Cropped Colorblock Biker Jacket
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Free People
Hidden Hills Maxi Kimono
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Madewell
The Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket
BUY
$525.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted