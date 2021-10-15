Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Wednesday's Girl Curve
Longline Coat In Vintage Check
£52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Longline coat in vintage check
Need a few alternatives?
Current Air
Floral Shine Duster Kimono
BUY
$55.96
$120.00
Anthropologie
Current Air
Daisy Shine Cocoon Kimono
BUY
$55.96
$120.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rainbow Duster Cardigan
BUY
$90.96
$190.00
Anthropolgie
dRA
Ginny Quilted Coat
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
More from Wednesday’s Girl Curve
Wednesday's Girl Curve
Trucker Jacket In Borg Check
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
Wednesday's Girl Curve
Midi Skirt With Split In Bright Floral
BUY
£18.00
ASOS
Wednesday's Girl Curve
Midi Dress In Smudge Spot Print
BUY
£22.00
ASOS
More from Outerwear
Current Air
Floral Shine Duster Kimono
BUY
$55.96
$120.00
Anthropologie
Current Air
Daisy Shine Cocoon Kimono
BUY
$55.96
$120.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rainbow Duster Cardigan
BUY
$90.96
$190.00
Anthropolgie
dRA
Ginny Quilted Coat
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted