Longley All Season Thermal Waffle Cotton Blanket

At Wayfair

Machine Washable Thermal Description Add style and comfort to your home with this All Season Thermal Waffle Cotton Blanket Specifications Size Throw Material 100% Cotton Material Details 100% Cotton Technique Knitted Heated No Electric No Cleaning Method Machine Wash Drying Method Tumble Dry Fill Material Not Feathers Reversible No Thermal Yes Plush No Outdoor Use Yes Country of Origin China Weights & Dimensions Overall 60'' W x 80'' L Overall Product Weight 1.69 lb. About the Brand 4.5 Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars. Blending traditional style with contemporary patterns and clean-lined silhouettes, Winston Porter gives your home the best of both worlds. Classic designs and muted color palettes add familiar comfort and warmth, while bold geometric prints add a refreshing pop of chic style. Why Wayfair? When you buy a Winston Porter Longley All Season Thermal Waffle Cotton Blanket online from Wayfair, we make it as easy as possible for you to find out when your product will be delivered. Read customer reviews and common Questions and Answers for Winston Porter Part #: BTLL1059 on this page. If you have any questions about your purchase or any other product for sale, our customer service representatives are available to help. Whether you just want to buy a Winston Porter Longley All Season Thermal Waffle Cotton Blanket or shop for your entire home, Wayfair has a zillion things home.