H&M

Long Wrap Dress

$34.99

Ankle-length dress in woven fabric. Low-cut V-neck, sewn wrapover at top, and narrow elastic at waist with removable tie belt. Dropped shoulders and long balloon sleeves with narrow elastic at cuffs. Gathered seam at knee level for added volume. Unlined. Size The model is 174cm/5'9" and wears a size S Composition Viscose 70%, Polyamide 30% Art. No. 0944619002 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large