Bobbi Brown

Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick

$57.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This do-it-all formula glides on effortlessly as it is used to shade, define, smoke up and highlight eyes. In subtle to eye-popping shades that last for up to eight hours without creasing, flaking or fading, this water-resistant formula is a stroke of genius. Just swipe on and go. Made without: Parabens, phthalates, sulfates, sulfites and gluten. Pair it with: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Liner Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara Mecca Cosmetica Nourishing Cleansing Oil