Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Long V-neck Dress
$69.98
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Long satin dress with a double-layered bodice. V-neck at front, concealed zip at back, and cap sleeves. Seam at waist with pleats and unlined, wrapover skir
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Pinot Dress
$388.00
$116.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Madeleine Dress
$388.00
$194.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Carmelina Dress
$298.00
$208.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
$96.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
$129.00
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
V-neck Sequined Dress
$119.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Checked Duvet Cover Set
$49.99
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Faux Leather Pants
$79.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Peach Dress Es
$198.00
$59.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted