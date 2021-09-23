A New Day

Long Teardrops Pendant Necklace – A New Day™ Gold

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Item 1: Closure Type: Lobster Claw Clasp Item 1: Length: 18.3 Inches Item 1: Width: 4.8 Inches Item 1: Material: Nickel-Free Metal Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 82654805 UPC: 195994300509 Item Number (DPCI): 215-03-5352 Origin: Imported Description Add sparkle to any outfit by accessorizing with this Long Teardrops Pendant Necklace from A New Day™. This layered necklace features sleek chains, both with teardrop pendants to make it perfect for casual or formal occasions. Designed with a gold tone finish, this long pendant necklace complements plenty of outfits. Nickel Free Does not contain Nickel