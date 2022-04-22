Eloquii

Long Tailored Vest

$109.95 $54.99

At Eloquii

Long tailored vest Tailor fit bodice One button closure Dropped shoulder Front body dart Princess seam details Fully lined Front welt pockets Stretch soft poly/twill fabric Hits at low hip Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 31" 90% Polyester / 10% Modal Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1278238