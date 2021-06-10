Lulus

Long Summer Days White Eyelet Lace Tiered Babydoll Mini Dress

$68.00

Lulus Exclusive! Pour yourself a glass of sweet tea and soak up the sun in the Lulus Long Summer Days White Eyelet Lace Tiered Babydoll Mini Dress! Woven cotton shapes this cute dress that has a tassel tie above the V-neckline, pierced eyelet lace half sleeves with ties, and a relaxed bodice. Gauzy woven fabric creates a babydoll-style mini skirt with raw-cut tiers. Diamond pleats at the yoke.