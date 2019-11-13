Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Wild Fable
Long-sleeve Zip-up Puffer Jacket
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Women’s long-sleeve puffer jacket sports a solid hue. Zip closure and high-neck design lend total comfort. Side pockets finish the piece with functional flair.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Cocoon Coat
$365.00
$273.75
from
J. Crew
BUY
Weekday
Noor Quilted Lightweight Coat
$95.00
from
ASOS
BUY
The Arrivals
Aer Parka
$465.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
COS
Wool-mix Shirt Jacket
$190.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Wild Fable
Wild Fable
Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Cropped T-shirt
$6.00
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Velvet Cover Puff Plastic Headband - Wild Fable™ Black
C$11.07
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Animal Print Long Sleeve Crewneck Oversized Sweater
$37.99
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Plaid High-rise Skinny Pants - Wild Fable™ Gold
$14.00
$9.80
from
Target
BUY
More from Outerwear
Rains
Glossed-pu Trench Coat
$208.00
$156.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
J.Crew
Cocoon Coat
$365.00
$273.75
from
J. Crew
BUY
Anthropologie
Sascha Asymmetrical Jacket
$180.00
$99.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Weekday
Noor Quilted Lightweight Coat
$95.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted