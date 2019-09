Collina Strada

Long Sleeve Yoga Top

$375.00 $149.99

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Smocked satin top from Collina Strada. Scoop neckline. Long sleeves. Straight hem. Elasticized cuffs and hem. Unlined. Slightly cropped. • Smocked Satin • 100% polyester • Dry clean • Made in USA