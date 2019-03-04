Add a final layer to your laid-back look that lets you go from hanging out at home to hanging out with friends with the Long-Sleeve Waffle-Knit Button-Up Lounge Sweatshirt from Colsie™. An off-white color makes it easy to pair this long-sleeve knit sweatshirt with an array of tops and bottoms, and the addition of pink and purple stripes gives it a colorful twist for a playful look. Cut in a relaxed silhouette with drop shoulders and a curved hem for easygoing flair and all-day comfort, it also features a button-up front that can be tied at the hem for a more lax aesthetic. Complete your lounge ensemble by layering this knit button-up sweatshirt over a sports bra or tank paired with equally cozy joggers.