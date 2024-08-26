Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Maeve
Long-sleeve V-neck Ruffle Mini Dress
$158.00
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Maeve
Maeve
Bow Barrel Column Midi Dress
BUY
$198.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Long-sleeve V-neck Ruffle Mini Dress
BUY
$99.95
$158.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Amelia Collared Mini Dress
BUY
$99.95
$148.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Irene Linen Shirt Dress
BUY
$99.95
$188.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted