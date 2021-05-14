Christopher John Rogers x Target

Long Sleeve Two-tone Shirtdress

$60.00

With classically chic appeal and modern charm, the Long Sleeve Two-Tone Shirtdress from Christopher John Rogers for Target makes a fab addition to any wardrobe. This long-sleeve maxi dress features timeless touches like straight-cut cuffs, a button-down front and collared neckline, but each detail is elevated for truly showstopping style. Shirring on the shoulders and end of the cuffs creates more volume in the sleeves, and an oversized collar lends extra drama to the button-down placket. The two-tone design showcases a vertical panel of hot pink on one side and light pink on the other for a statement-making dress. Finishing off the look is a belted self-tie waistline that beautifully accentuates the figure. Inspired by his Southern roots, 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Christopher John Rogers’ imaginative, one-of-a-kind designs are geared toward individuals with a strong sense of self. CJR’s pieces embrace bold colors and elaborate details that bring unabashed self-expression to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.