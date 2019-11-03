American Apparel

Long Sleeve Turtleneck

92% Cotton, 8% Spandex Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash Fitted Mock turtleneck Long sleeves Style RSA83197W Cotton spandex MOCK turtleneck with long sleeves. Stretchy for a figure-flattering fit. Machine wash cold. Use only non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. American Apparel is an iconic brand with a unique history and distinct culture that has gained a fiercely loyal customer following and tremendous Global brand awareness. We operate at the intersection of style, integrity, and ethics from start to finish.