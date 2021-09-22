Nili Lotan x Target

Long Sleeve Tie-front Jumpsuit

$60.00

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Full Inseam Length: 28 Inches Fit: Wide Leg with a Relaxed Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Neckline: Collared Total Garment Length: 58 Inches Garment Details: Tie Detail Pockets: Side Inner Pocket, Front Flap Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637729 UPC: 195994254314 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2799 Origin: Imported Description A classic utilitarian look gets a sophisticated spin in the Long Sleeve Tie-Front Jumpsuit from Nili Lotan x Target. A full-length jumpsuit takes on a dressier look thanks to a deep V-neckline and self belt that lets you cinch the waist to create a flattering silhouette. The jumpsuit is easy to dress up or down, looking just as good with sneakers as with heels, and the olive green color works well with both gold-tone and silver-tone jewelry for versatile accessorizing. Wear it on its own for a simple yet striking one-piece outfit, or layer it over a turtleneck or patterned cami. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.