Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Halogen
Long Sleeve Tee
$39.00
$27.29
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Cut from a tissue-weight stretch Tencel® modal with a soft and silky feel, a slim tee comes in a choice of rich shades.
Need a few alternatives?
Yitty
Nearly Naked Shaping Cami Tank
BUY
£44.00
Fabletics
Ganni
Striped Oversized Shirt
BUY
£175.00
Ganni
COS
Longline Voile Tunic
BUY
£89.00
COS
& Other Stories
Strawberry Button Blouse
BUY
£95.00
& Other Stories
More from Halogen
Halogen
Wide Leg Crop Pants
BUY
$29.97
$69.00
Nordstrom Rack
Halogen
Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Nordstrom
Halogen
Double Breasted Wool-blend Coat
BUY
$119.40
$199.00
Nordstrom
Halogen
Cozy V-neck Tunic Sweater
BUY
$45.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
More from Tops
Yitty
Nearly Naked Shaping Cami Tank
BUY
£44.00
Fabletics
Ganni
Striped Oversized Shirt
BUY
£175.00
Ganni
COS
Longline Voile Tunic
BUY
£89.00
COS
& Other Stories
Strawberry Button Blouse
BUY
£95.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted