CARBON 38 X ELEVEN BY VENUS WILLIAMS

Long Sleeve Snap Front Polo In Peony

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eleven by Venus Williams

What It Is: Cropped long sleeve microterry polo top. What It Features: Lightweight v-neck top with a collar and snap buttons going down the front. It's an easy straight fit, that's perfect for lounging or a night on the town with friends. it also has splits on the hem of the sleeves. How To Wear: For ultimate comfort wear it with the Snap Split Front Pant. Venus Tip: Super soft on the skin, and great for lounging around. I love pairing this with jeans when going out to dinner!